Microsoft 365 to Get AI Tech Similar to ChatGPT

Just a day after Google’s successful launch of its AI tools for the Google Workspace, Microsoft has announced its new AI tool for the Microsoft 365. Named the ‘Copilot’, the Microsoft AI tool is embedded into three Microsoft softwares, which includes Word, Powerpoint and Outlook.

It’s suggested that the Copilot has a similar functionality to ChatGPT and can assist users in a number of different tasks on all the different work based softwares. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella while talking about the AI tool said that the Copilot will “fundamentally change the way we work”.

Referring to the possibility of errors in AI tools, CEO Nadella said that there are possibilities for the AI tool to make errors at times.

According to Microsoft, the Copilot AI tool can perform a number of different tasks which includes, understanding and summarizing the meetings that take place in Microsoft Teams while also sending them to the people who joined in late or have missed the meeting, writing detailed emails, understanding and analyzing long emails and documents, creating detailed presentations that include both text and media, taking in data from charts in Microsoft Excel and then creating detailed graphs and summaries.

ChatGPT version 3.5, which set the internet on fire, is currently only able to answer and understand textual statements, however these new tools released by Microsoft can do so much more, therefore they are believed to change the way we work.

Talking about Copilot’s functionality, Microsoft said that it is not exactly ChatGPT, rather it is based on a similar language model.

Microsoft, once again reminded users that the Copilot can make mistakes at times, and that the tool can often be “usefully wrong”.

“We all want to focus on the 20% of our work that really matters, but 80% of our time is consumed with busy work that bogs us down. Copilot lightens the load,” the tech giant said in a statement,” said Microsoft.

