Mr Beast Reveals Himself As Future CEO Of Threads On Threads

On July 5, 2023, Mr Beast a popular YouTube personality revealed himself as the CEO of Thread in the future soon. Mr Beast whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson joined the new social media app Threads. He declared himself as a ‘Future Threads CEO’ in his bio.

After he revealed his plans within 6 hours Mr Beast gained popularity on the app, crossing Mark Zuckerberg. As a part of the joke in his post, he requested Mr. Zuckerberg to grant him the position of CEO in his company.

This is not the first time Mr. Beast cracked a joke on social media platforms earlier in 2022, he asked Mr Elon Musk to make him the CEO of Twitter after Musk acquired the company. Hence, this is not the initial instance Me Beast has humorously conveyed his thoughts and willingness to become the CEO of a social media platform.

It is important to notify you that after joining the Thread, Mr. Beast has reached nearly 2.2 Million followers on Threads. Mark Zuckerberg and Mr. Beats are neck to neck in the race for a million app followers as soon as they both joined the Meta-owned app Thread. Meta CEO has 1.7 million followers on Threads.

Thread is a text messaging platform, similiar to Twitter created by Meta-owned Instagram. Thread is a rival of Twitter and possess all the features that are very similar to Twitter. In contrast, Twitter users became aggressive and unhappy as soon as Elon Musk took decission to limit the twitter reads for verified and non-verified users.

Whereas, as soon as the Thread hit the social media ,it reached countless subscriptions and people found it an amazing alternative to Twitter. The app does not require any difficult steps to login. User just need to open the app using their Instagram data credentials to login. Users can share images, text or whatever they want and can create multiple followers by using it efficiently.

Currently, it does not need any subscriptions or to pay anything to access the app. Thread became so popular after the launch and within 12 hours after the platform’s introduction, Threads reached an amazing count of 15 million users, and not long after that the platform’s first 1,000,000 follower accounts started to appear.

Mr Beats’ biography on Threads reads “Future Threads CEO” and after just three posts he received over a million followers. He asked his followers to ‘like’ a post,if they are on point that Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg should make him the CEO of the platform.

Mr Beast is a popular personality and has million and billion of subscribers on YouTube. Mr Beast holds many Guinness World Records titles which shows a large number of subscribers for a single male on YouTube and one of the highest earning YouTube contributor with an estimated $54 million worth in 2021.

