NADRA Launches Cutting-Edge Identification System ‘Nadir’

NADRA has made a mark on an international level by launching its cutting-edge biometric identification technology ‘The automated Finger Identification System (AFIS)’ for civil purposes.

NADRA is constantly trying to achieve milestones by incorporating and adapting advanced technology. Indeed, NADRA is the trailblazer in the field of advanced digital technologies related to identity management, border control, biometrics, and e-governance.

The organization is constantly trying to achieve and push the boundaries of all possible things in the realm of digital identity, security, and verification, earning a reputation as a leader in the industry.

NADRA achieved a significant milestone in the development of its portfolio of technological solutions. By creating and integrating this cutting-edge AFIS on its own and named it “Nadir”.

#BreakingNews @NadraPak launches Automated Finger Identification System AFIS #Nadir NADIR (urdu word means unique) is indigenously developed by our s/w engineers 🇵🇰 has now joined the list of #biometrics AFIS (#fingerprint) offering few countries in world#PakistanZindabad /1 pic.twitter.com/q37PLFO5Cu — Tariq Malik ™ (@ReplyTariq) April 18, 2023

‘Nadir’ is a significant development in the field of biometrics, using the distinctive features of fingerprints to create a solid and trustworthy method of identity verification.

As per the study, based on the internationally renowned benchmarking study known as the Fingerprint Verification Competition (FVC), which was carried out in Italy, Nadir has achieved an impressive accuracy rate of more than 99.5%.

“At the same time, Nadir with its sophisticated capabilities poised to revolutionise the way biometric identification is used in various civil applications”, as per the statement

On an occasion, Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said that the right decision and the right kind of technology help countries to grow.

“Indigenous development of AFIS is a groundbreaking development not only in the field of civil identification but in the pursuit of nation building as well”.

With this advanced innovation, we can quickly and accurately store fingerprints and identify individuals for a wide range of purposes for the sake of the public.

Moreover, it will help to make the process easier and more accurate from immigration to border control to social services.

On the same occasion, Tariq Malik also stated that “Nadir, as a pioneering achievement in the field of biometric identification technology, underscores the organisation’s commitment to innovation. Furthermore, solidifies its position as a global leader in advanced identity management solutions”.

UK, Russia, the US, Japan, France, and Germany are the pioneers in identification technology. Though, the global market of biometric identification technology is dominated by these pioneers.

By launching the app ‘Nadir’, Pakistan is on the list of nations that have developed their indigenous AFIS technology and is now set to offer its product in the international market.

The initiative has been taken to improve civil identification, e-governance and border control.

