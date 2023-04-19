Top 5 Games You Can Play With ChatGPT

ChatGPT is an amazing creation of OpenAI. Since its launch, it has taken the world on fire. Every company, sector, and department is trying to use chatGPT in their daily lives. Indeed, it’s a useful tool for everyone from a high-profile job or a house lady searching for anything.

ChatGPT is a useful tool for research as well as reminders. However, above that you can also play games with chatGPT.

ChatGPT is a versatile and powerful langugae processing tool that can do some creative and pretty cool things.

If we talk about its power, it can do a conversation with a virtual assistant to generate text based on a prompt. However, chatGPT can be used for a wide range of applications.

The creation of OpenAI gives immense pleasure to play games and chat with a bot. It is an AI language model that can be used to play games with you and your friends.

It enables you to interact with virtual AI friends to play games with and it’s super easy to get started.

Here we are bringing the top 5 games that you can play with chatGPT.

Akinator

ChatGPT enables you to release your stress by participating in a game by chatting with the bot.

You can start chatting with the bot and later follow the instructions. In addition, the bot will try to figure out the person you are imagining by analyzing your responses to a series of questions about them.

Hangman

Hangman is a game of two in which one player tries to guess the letters of a word. Whereas, the other player recorded failed attempts by drawing gallows.

In this game, the AI will make a word and you have to guess each letter to figure out what it is .

However, you will lose one of your six lives if you choose the wrong letter.

Prompt:

Play a game of Hangman. Use any word

Trivia

Trivia is one of the famous features of chatGPT. However, there is no point system. As soon as you respond it keeps asking you new questions.

In addition, after every question it will give you a brief explanation and let you know whether you responded correctly or incorrectly.

Moreover, Trivia is more reliable than games like tic-tac-toe. Despite the fact that the questions are fairly simple.

Tic-Tac-Toe

Tic-Tac-Toe is an amazing game of 1990s. Undeniably, everyone has played the classic paper-and-pencil game at some point.

The player has to mark the three-by-three grid with X or O symbols. When any player can arrange three of their symbols in a row that is vertical, horizontal, or diagonal, the game will end.

Starting the game with chatGPT is significantly more difficult than starting a guessing game.

It assures that two people are playing at the beginning of the game and only conduct it. On the other hand, it just explains what Tic-Tac-Toe is and how to play it briefly.

20 Questions

ChatGPT helps to release your stress by playing different mind games. In the game 20 Questions, one player muses over a hypothetical object. Whereas l, the other player asks yes-or-no questions to ascertain the object’s identity.

Moreover, the goal of the 20 questions is to identify the object.

