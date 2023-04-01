Netflix May Soon Let You Play TV Games While Using Your Phone as a Controller

Allowing users to use their phone as controllers, Netflix will finally be able to make its games playable on every Netflix device

According to news reports from Bloomberg and Steve Moser, Netflix is planning to launch a new feature that will allow its users to play Netflix games on TV, while using their phone as a controller, thus allowing the company to finally make its games playable on every device that has Netflix.

These news reports are coming out at a time, where Netflix has recently announced that it will soon make its games “playable on every Netflix device that you have,” thus further strengthening the suspicions.

Adding to the list of proofs against his news report, Moser said that the Netflix iOS application, has code lines that indicate how the company is planning to utilize the iPhone or even Android phones as a controller for TV games.

The code line identified by Moser asks the user if they want to use their mobile phone as a controller by giving them a notification pop-up which says that “a game on your TV needs a controller to play. Do you want to use this phone as a game controller?”

Netflix launched its game services in 2021, however even after completing over 55 game releases, the gaming feature of the app is only available on iOS and Android devices, thus users on larger screens are unable to play games, but if the rumors are true, the situation will certainly not stay the same for long.

Turning people’s mobile phones into a controller is certainly a unique move, it seems that Netflix is trying to avoid the mistake of releasing separate controllers, something that Google did with its Stadia service.

Read more:

Student Uses AI Chatbot to Get Parking Fine Revoked