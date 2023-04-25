No More Fake Sick Leaves: This AI Can Detect Cold From a Person’s Voice

Researchers behind this AI tool reviewed the recordings of over 630 participants and were able to identify the vocal rhythms of cold affected individuals

AI tools such as ChatGPT or the Google Bard have been a great help for the average internet user, allowing them to write essays, complete their assignments and simplify internet searches, however a new AI tool being created at the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology in India are developing an AI tool that make all corporate workers hate artificial intelligence.

Located in Surat,India, the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology has created an AI technology that can detect whether a person is actually sick or not, by simply listening to their audio and judging the tone of their voice.

According to different reports, the AI tool is fed a lot of audio inputs, which is what made it learn and identify the vocal rhythm of a person that is sick.

Unlike many other AI tools, this vocal rhythm identifying tool does not have a lot of use cases but it can allow companies to stop employees from faking sickness since they will be easily able to identify if the employee is speaking the truth.

Researchers, through this study, found out that both musical instruments and human speech do not emit sound at a single frequency. In order to prove this, researchers used machine learning algorithms to analyze the voices of both cold infected and healthy people and noticed a clear change in amplification between both.

According to details, the researchers used the voice recording for a total of 630 participants, 111 of which were actually affected by cold.

While this AI tool is proven to effectively detect cold from a person’s voice, it’s not always right since it was only able to detect cold for just 70% cases.

