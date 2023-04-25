Smart Gun With Facial Recognition Technology Goes on Sale in US

Containing a facial recognition technology, the smart gun can only be fired by verified users

We have all seen superhero movies with weapons only to be used by the ‘worthy’, well you can have that now, even though your weapon isn’t gonna be all that cool, it can protect you in some bad circumstances.

Biofire Tech, a weapon company based out of Colorado, USA, has recently launched a new smart gun that has facial recognition technology and can only be fired by verified users.

Apart from facial recognition, these smart guns can also verify the user through a fingerprint reader placed on the gun.

While protected weapons such as this smart gun sounds like a funny concept, it is actually helpful once we start looking at statistics for accidental shootings by childrens, suicides, gun grabs and even the use of stolen guns.

A 9mm handgun, this Biofire Tech smart gun is priced at $1,499 and will soon be available for preorder, but will be ready to deliver by the second quarter of 2024.

Previous attempts to make smart guns such as this have not proven to be very successful, therefore this smartgun by Biofire Tech will be the first smart gun after Armatix briefly went on sale in 2014.

Apart from Biofire Tech, many other companies such as LodeStar Works and Free State Firearms are also trying to get an entry into the smart gun market.

Demonstrating the product at the Biofire headquarters in Colorado, Biofire Tech founder and CEO ‘Kai Kloepfer’ fired a round with the 9mm smart gun, another man then grabbed the gun but was unable to fire, Kloepfer then grabbed the gun and was able to fire after a few trigger clicks.

“I’ve not just built a product, but an entire company around: How do we build an extremely reliable product that will always unlock for you anytime that you pick it up, and will never unlock when your kid finds it,” said Kloepfer while talking about the smart gun.



