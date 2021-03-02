News

Not applying the latest Windows 10 updates may result in system crash

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 45 sec read>

If you haven’t “Restarted” your system to let the Windows security updates go through, you may need to do so ASAP. The reason is explained in a post by Google Project Zero – an official team of security analysts employed by Google tasked with finding zero-day vulnerabilities. The updates can fix the flaw that can potentially crash or hack Windows 10.

According to the details, a new type of attack involving a single malicious character displayed on a web page was discovered by Dominik Röttsches of Google and Mateusz Jurczyk of Google Project Zero.  A visitor to the page would need to be tricked into clicking “OK” to view and download the malicious font. However, time and again, it’s been proved that making people click on malicious links online isn’t difficult for cybercriminals.

A successful attack may result in the crashing of any PC running a Windows 10 version if the system hasn’t gone through Microsoft’s patches introduced on Feb 9. The attack can occur in most popular browsers being used, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox browsers.

The team responsible for identifying the vulnerability gave 90 days to Microsoft to fix the issue before revealing the bug publicly.

Read More: Windows 10 latest update is full of bugs.

bugs Microsoft
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He has a flair for telling compelling stories that drive brand awareness by harnessing the power of highly engaging and persuasive content. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, with his work featured by leading online publications. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Qatar to provide jobs to 300,000 Pakistanis in preparation for the FIFA world cup 2022

in News
Mar 2, 2021  ·   43 sec read

Woman orders an iPhone 12 Pro Max and receives an apple-flavored yogurt instead

in News, Technology
Mar 2, 2021  ·   46 sec read

Chinese group, APT10 comprising of world’s elite hackers, carries out cyberattacks against Indian vaccine manufacturers

in News
Mar 2, 2021  ·   52 sec read