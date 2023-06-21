Pakistan’s 5G Launch Gets Delayed Once Again

Federal IT Minister states that before finally launching 5G internet services, authorities want the country to achieve a 60 percent 4G penetration

After a number of different delays, authorities and the federal IT ministry announced July 2023 to be the month that Pakistan plans to launch 5G internet services in the country, the plan however, has once again met a sad delay with authorities stating that before launching 5G internet services they would want the country to have at least 60 percent 4G penetration.

Talking to officials from ProPakistani, the Minister of IT and Telecom ‘Syed Aminul Haque’ stated that Pakistan’s 4G penetration stands well below 60 percent and authorities require it to be at least 60 percent so that there is room and demand for higher quality services.

Haque revealed that inorder to first reach its 4G penetration targets, the government has decided to invest and boost in its overall 4G internet coverage.

Adding to his statement on the topic, Haque said that the MoITT (Ministry of IT and Telecom) is currently having a series of discussions on the 5G launch and its problems with different telecom companies, adding that he is also going to meet the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) in order to discuss policy and impediments before a mass 5G rollout in the country.

IT Minister Haque ended the interview by expressing appreciation towards Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for issuing a monumental incentives package for the IT industry under the newly released budget.

