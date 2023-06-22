Mark Zuckerberg Agrees to Cage Fight With Elon Musk

“Send me location,” said Zuckerberg in his reply to Elon’s tweet about his willingness to engage in a cage fight with the Meta CEO

As if YouTuber boxing wasn’t enough of a shock to the fighting industry, we would soon have to see technology billionaires throwing some heavy punches at each other. Yes, you read that right; Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have apparently confirmed a cage fight at the Vegas octagon.

It all started after Musk, who has been continuously targeting Zuckerberg in his tweets said that he would definitely be up for a cage match against the Meta CEO. Now this comment by Musk, similar to some of his previous ‘Zuckerberg targeted tweets’ might have been a funny Twitter banter until Zuckerberg decided to reply by sharing a screenshot of the tweet with a dangerous and direct three lettered message “send me location”.

Almost all of social media went into a frenzy over Zuckerberg’s acceptance of the offer and eagerly waited for Musk’s reply; and Musk being Musk did not keep them waiting for long and confirmed that he would be willing to have a cage fight with Zuckerberg at the Vegas octagon.

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Apart from being a fight between two billionaires, this would also be a fight between two business rivals as Meta is exploring plans to create and release a Twitter-like microblogging social media platform that is better managed.

A brawl between two of the world’s most famous CEOs might just be the most entertaining and mind boggling thing there is to see right now and people are already laying their bets.

Mark Zuckerberg, who apparently has a growing interest in MMA and has been training for quite some time, stands to be the stronger contender due to his professional experience in fighting. The 39 year old Facebook founder has recently won some gold medals at a local competition and might possibly be in the best shape of his life.

51 year old Elon Musk on the other hand is said to have a physical advantage over Zuckerberg since he claims to have had a lot of “real hard-core street fights” during his childhood in South Africa.

Would you be paying to watch this fight? Let us know in the comments below!

Read more:

Pakistan’s 5G Launch Gets Delayed Once Again