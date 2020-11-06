Pakistan’s fashion e-commerce startup Bagallery raises $900,000 Pre-Series A funding from Lakson VC

Bagallery, a Karachi based e-commerce platform with a focus on fashion and beauty, has raised $900,000 in a Pre-Series A funding by Lakson Investment Venture Capitals (LIVC). No other investor was part of the funding round.

Bagallery is a website that sells beauty and fashion products from a variety of brands including L’OREAL, Garnier, Neutrogena, and many more. The site offers hair care products, hair care products, makeup, perfumes, as well as fashion products for men, women, and children.

Bagallery started as a Facebook page being run by Mina Salman along with her husband Salman. The business ran for more than 4 years when the duo decided that it was time for them to expand and they launched the website with its own dedicated operations and fulfillment teams in 2017.

The Bagallery team aims to take the platform to the next level with this funding by partnering with major brands along with its extensive lineup of premium brand partners.

According to MENAbytes, Mina Salman said on the occasion, “We are really excited to have received LIVC’s backing at a time when Bagallery is growing rapidly. The funding will allow us to expand to multiple cities in Pakistan by upgrading our technology stack, inventory management systems, and logistics partnerships to efficiently scale.”

Faisal Aftab, the Managing Partner of LIVC speaking on the occasion said, “The beauty & personal care market in Pakistan is projected to be worth billions of dollars over the next 5 years. This represents a tremendous opportunity for market leaders like Bagallery.”

Image Source: Fashion Central

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk