Proton started its X90 testing in Malaysia last year. The large SUVs spotted from a distance, wrapped in camouflage. However, the series of images shows the inside of the SUV.

In a Facebook post, CW Aweia, a renowned Malaysian tipster, revealed the X90’s interior with a brushed metal and piano black finish embedded with black leather stitching.

The image revealed by the company also shows leather seats and a flat-bottomed steering wheel. However, the picture has only a side view; therefore, most of the details are still well concealed.

The other distinctive feature is the front grille, which now has “diamond” studs on the Infinite Weave pattern.

Though, it’s a standard style these days and can be seen on most vehicles, including Mercedes and the Honda HR-V.

Highlights

The X90 is an impressive drive operated in multiple markets like Geely Okavango. It is a midsize 7-seater crossover SUV that competes with Kia Sorento, Mitsubishi Outlander and Nissan Pathfinder.

In the Philippines, Okavango has a turbocharged and mild hybrid electric motor-assisted 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 300 Newton metres (Nm) of torque and 188 horsepower (hp), which is given to the front wheels via a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The exact crossover SUV, known as the Geely Haoyue in China, works with a turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 181 horsepower (hp) and 300 Nm of torque.

However, switching the same Gera ox that only distributes power to the front wheels works.

The company still has not revealed the launch date and price, but news about frequent sightings implies that X90 will debut in Malaysia soon.

The Malaysian automotive corporation is active in automobile design, manufacturing, distribution and sales.

Proton is a Malaysian company that came into being in 1985 as Malaysia’s only national car company until the advent of Perodua in 1993.

The automobile company is currently working in 15 countries. The majority are in Asia, whereas its largest export market was the United Kingdom, where its cars were there until 2016.

