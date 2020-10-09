PTA has banned Tiktok in Pakistan for immoral/indecent content

We all saw it coming. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has finally blocked Tiktok services in the country. The ban comes on the heels of PM Imran’s statement that the platform spreads vulgarity and the management behind the company has been issued various warnings by PTA in the past as well to moderate the content on the social media.

Given below is the announcement by PTA:

In view of number of complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video sharing application TikTok, pic.twitter.com/Vmp5umixeL — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 9, 2020

According to PTA, a final notice was issued to the application regarding the various complaints by users of the country and they were given ample time to respond. However since Tiktok failed to fully comply with the sent guidelines and instructions, PTA issued directives to block the application in the country. At the start of September, PTA blocked services of Tinder, Tagged, Skout, Grindr and SayHi for the same reason.

Tiktok has not officially responded as of yet to the ban. In the past, PTA has blocked applications to make a statement and bring them in accordance with the laws of Pakistan. They have emphasized in the past that the platforms need to be moderated to ensure that there is no vulgarity on the platform.

