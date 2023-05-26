PTA Cracks Down on Multiple Illegal Internet Providers in Pakistan

PTA in collaboration with FIA conducted raids in Daharki, District Ghotki, and Johar Town, Lahore, sealing offices, confiscating equipment and even arresting internet providers in the process

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has conducted a number of different successful raids in Punjab and Sindh against illegal internet service providers, as a part of its efforts to eliminate illegal provision of internet services in the country.

Details released by the PTA show that the raids were conducted in two locations namely the Daharki located in Ghotki district and Johar Town, a famous locality in Lahore.

Reports suggest that the illegal internet service provider operating in Ghotki had its office at Zafar Bazar Road, PTA during its raid at the Ghotki office was able to confiscate all equipment but failed to make any arrests.

On the other hand, the raid conducted in Johar Town Lahore resulted in two arrests and confiscation of equipment such as switches and routers.

Both the ISP offices in Ghotki and Lahore were sealed off and FIA is now investigating the case as per the law.

The raid targeted an illegal internet service provider located at Zafar Bazar Road in Daharki during which equipment of illegal ISP was confiscated. While in Lahore, operational internet setup was found, being operated without valid license. pic.twitter.com/LLYbSjmeuV — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) May 26, 2023

Talking about its crackdown on these two internet service providers in a recent statement, PTA attributes this achievement to its unwavering commitment, continuous monitoring and efforts, adding that illegal business practices such as these are bad for the country’s financial health as it cuts down taxes.

Warning users of other such illegal internet service providers, PTA said that people should only avail internet services from a list of PTA-licensed operators, which can easily be found on PTA’s official website.

