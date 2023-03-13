PTA Taxes On iPhone 14 Series (Updated March 2023)

iPhone 14 is a dream phone for everyone and everyone wants to purchase the latest iPhone 14. But due to its high cost, not an average earning person can afford it. Many of us are willing to purchase an iPhone 14 because of its high-end features and premium look that the phone offers.

As we know, a user has to pay PTA tax and customs duty within 30 days of purchase for registration with PTA.

Though, the iPhone 14 model comes in different colours like purple, blue, starlight, midnight, and Red. Unlike, the iPhone 14 Pro models, the iPhone 14 and 14 plus continue to have a top-notch display that has amazing camera features.

However, Apple is using the same A 15 chip that was in its previous model. Whereas, this time it has an updated internal design that enables better thermal performance.

Moreover, the A15 chip offers a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine.

When we talk about its camera, it has a 12-megapixel wide camera that features a large sensor. In addition, Apple also added an updated TrueDepth camera, with a 1.9 aperture.

Its video action mode enables to capture of smooth-looking videos with better image stabilization. The iPhone 14 models include a dual-core accelerometer that allows it to measure up to 256 Gs.

On the other hand, a high dynamic range gyroscope powers a crash detection feature that can directly contact emergency services if a person meets a major accident.

However, Apple also added emergency SoS through satellite, which enables iPhone 14 to connect directly to satellites for communication processes in emergencies.

Hence, after having amazing features and smart technology, the prices are comparatively high compared to other smartphones. Though, it is important to note that PTA recently increased the taxes. As a result, the iPhone cost has become quite high in Pakistan.

Therefore, the increasing cost has become a bit difficult for a normal person to afford.

Here we are bringing an updated list of taxes on iPhone 14 so that you will have a clear picture of the prices that you will have to pay while purchasing an iPhone.

New PTA Taxes On iPhone 14 Series

Devices PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Apple iPhone 14 134,825 160,958 Apple iPhone 14 Plus 140,575 167,283 Apple iPhone 14 Pro 149,775 177,403 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 158,630 187,143

As we can witness, in recent months PTA has increased significantly the amount in taxes on imported smartphones. PTA is constantly increasing the taxes on smartphones due to the high rate of inflation in the country.

Though, this is due to the current economic climate, where the government decided to limit imports to stabilise the economy due to the devaluation of the rupee and low State Bank Reserves.

Though, it may be not a good sign for an individual person who really wants to purchase an iPhone. In contrast, it is a good sign for retailers who import phones in large quantities.

