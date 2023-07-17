PTA Taxes On iPhone XS And iPhone XS Max (Updated July 2023)

Everyone wants to keep an iPhone in their pocket. Holding an iPhone has become a dream for many people due to its prices, including the taxes imposed on it by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Many people are still using the iPhone XS series and are considering bringing these phones to Pakistan. Individuals working outside Pakistan and planning to return to their homeland seem interested in getting the phones. These include foreigners who are planning to visit Pakistan for recreation purposes.



Whoever is planning to bring iPhone to Pakistan has to pay PTA Tax to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to access the SIM cards in Pakistan. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has imposed new taxes on iPhone XS series. Here is the list of updated taxes on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Updated PTA Taxes On iPhone XS And iPhone XS Max

iPhone Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone XS 87,833/-. 109,266/-. iPhone XS Max 91,110/-. 112,871/-.

As evident, the imposed taxes are very high on these 4-5 years old iPhones, discouraging people from going for iPhones. On the other hand, FBR recently reduced the taxes on smartphones, but there is still a broad margin for further education in the taxes, specifically for older smartphones.

Therefore, it is requested to further reduce the taxes and facilities users by providing relief. PTA tax is a tax that applies to all mobile phones that are imported into Pakistan. It has a specific period in which the user has to pay the tax; if the tax is not paid during the given time frame, PTA has a right to block it.

Moreover, paying PTA mobile registration is mandatory for everyone who imports mobile phones from other countries and wants to use them in Pakistan. Over the last few years, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has become very strict in obeying the laws to prevent the use of mobile devices in acts of terrorism. Due to this reason, every handset needs to be registered with PTA.

With the increasing crime rate, most non-PTA-approved devices are subject to misuse by fraudulent systems operating in Pakistan. The use of a mobile phone is widespread in any terrorist activity. Therefore, to keep a record of each user, PTA started the registration process in collaboration with FBR.

However, IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) registration with PTA is essential if users want to save their devices from blockage.

In addition, Pakistanis coming from abroad plays a significant role in the import of electronic gadgets to Pakistan, which is indeed a burden on the country’s economy. Non-PTA-approved devices cannot be accessible with sims 60 days after the import to Pakistan. Once the user pays the required amount, PTA unblocks the aim cards for users.

Read more:

PTA Taxes On iPhone Series (Updated June)

New PTA Taxes On iPhone SE 2022 (Updated May 2023)