SamsungUnpacked – Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra Official Specifications

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S21 in their event dubbed the “Galaxy Unpacked 2021”. The event kicked off with the announcement of the next-gen earpods – The Galaxy Buds Pro. The Buds are packed with new features to bring you the immersive experience you want. The best thing of all, its price is just $199.

For those that lose their things, Samsung announced Galaxy SmartTag – A smart tag that can be attached to any device you want and be able to find it. Retailing at $19 and $29. Then Samsung came down with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and S21+ 5G with Yoonie Park, Global Brand Marketing Samsung, unveiling the new phones

Samsung S21 & S21+:

The new S21 and S21+ are packed with loads of features that are meant to give you the experience you require in a flagship phone at a lower price than before. The phone does ironically come without a charger in the box so maybe the price is justified. Without further ado, here are the specifications of the S21 and S21+:

Color: The S21 comes in the following 4 colors; Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom Pink, Phantom White. The S21+ will come in only 5 different colors; Phantom Violet, Phantom Silver, Phantom Black., Phantom Gold, Phantom Red.

Display: Both phones have a punch-hole Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive 48-120 Hz refresh rate to save power. The brightness on the phones come up to 1,200 nits. The display of the S21 is 6.2 inches and the S21+ has a display of 6.7 inches. The resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Camera: The main camera on the S21 and S21+ consists of three lenses and a flash. It has a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 12 MP wide lens, and a 64 MP telephoto lens. The selfie camera is only a 10 MP lens. The phone also integrates AI directly into the camera and also allows third-party apps like Instagram and Snapchat to use it effectively, a feature the android phones generally lack

Video: The phone is capable of 8K video at 24fps and 4K video at 60 fps. It also allows you to take photos and videos at the same time using “Single Take”. The video can be previewed from all lenses while capturing to easily zoom in and out.

Battery: Galaxy S21 has a 4,000 mAH battery and the S21+ has a 4,800 mAH battery.

Memory: Both phones come with 8GB of RAM and an option between 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Processor: The phone comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8 cores and can clock up to 2.8Ghz. The processor is based on the 5 nm architecture and gives 20% faster CPU performance, 35% GPU performance, 2x faster AI performance with 20 Tera operations per second.

5G: The phones come with mmWave-based 5G.

OS: The phone One UI 3 based on Android 11. It has loads of new features, the most important of which might be the ability to remaster low-resolution photos automatically and Object Eraser – a tool that lets you automatically remove objects from your photos. The OS also lets you share photos with people with an expiry timer so your photos automatically disappear after some time once you’ve shared them.

Price: The base S21 model retails at $799 while the base S21+ model retails at $999. They are available for Pre-order.

Samsung S21 Ultra:

The S21 Ultra was unveiled by Charlie McCarren, head of global Corporate Strategy. The phones with everything you could imagine including support for the S-pen and ultrawideband technology. The specifications of the phone are:

Color: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Navy, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Brown

Display: The phone has a 6.8-inch screen with an adaptive refresh rate going down to 10Hz. The resolution will be 3200 x 1440 pixels. The brightness, at 1500 nits, is higher than the S21 and S21+.

Camera: The S21 Ultra has a 108 MP wide lens, 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 10x Zoom. The camera gives 100x zoom for distant photos combined with AI to remove granularities and zoom-lock for stabilization. It also includes a laser autofocus sensor. It can also capture 12-bit HDR photos and photos in the extreme dark using nona binning and an AI ISP algorithm.

Battery: The battery is 5,000 mAh.

Memory: The phone comes with a 12GB or 16GB RAM option with up to 512GB of storage.

Price: The base model of the S21 Ultra will retail at $1,999