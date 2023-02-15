News, Telecom

Saudi Telecom Company TAWAL Officially Kicks Off Operations in Pakistan

Tawal Telecom Pakistan
Pakistan’s IT and Telecom Minister said that he hopes “TAWAL would play an active role in providing avenues for foreign investment and job opportunities”

Leading Saudi telecom company ‘TAWAL’ has finally kicked off operations in Pakistan. After making an official announcement for the commencement of business, TAWAL’s Chief International Officer called on and thanked the IT and Telecom Minister ‘Syed Amin Ul Haque’ for his assistance.

Acquiring AWAL Telecom and all of its Infrastructure before starting their operations in the country, TAWAL now has over 15,500 towers throughout the country.

The current IT and Telecom Minister, Syed Amin Ul Haque congratulated the company on its commencement and also appreciated their efforts for Pakistan’s Telecom sector, while also ensuring full support to the company.

Mr. Haque then went on to say that he is happy about TAWAL’s ambition towards expansion of it’s network and it’s aim to reach the far-flung areas of the country.

“We hope that TAWAL would play an active role in providing avenues for foreign investment and job opportunities through present expansion of networks and for future networks like 5G and IBS,” he added.

“TAWAL Group is really grateful for all the support of the MOITT to start its operation. We took the required license for installing mobile network towers in Pakistan. He said, TAWAL is in sync with the government policy of smartphones for everyone in Pakistan,” said TAWAL’s Chief International Officer while presenting a shield to the IT and Telecom Minister.

 

