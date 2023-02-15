SONY is Reportedly Developing Wireless PS5 Earbuds

According to the report from Insider Gaming, the PS5 Wireless Earbuds will have a battery life of around 5 hours

A recent report by Insider Gaming shows that Sony, the creators of PS5, might soon be developing a set of wireless earbuds for the PS5.

While several gaming consoles in the past have been featuring wireless gaming headphones, the concept of earbuds is never really discussed.

The project responsible for the manufacturing and design of these new PS5 wireless earbuds is named as the ‘Project Nomad’.

According to information mentioned in the Insider Gaming report, these wireless earbuds will have a battery time of five hours and will come in regular earbud cases, using a USB Type C for charging.

Apart from the wireless earbuds, SONY is also reportedly working on a set of wire headsets named the Voyager. It’s reported that these Voyager headphones are similar to SONY’s Inzone H7 headset.

Both the SONY’s earbuds and headsets are expected to be released between April 2023 and March 2024.

News about these new PS5 product releases comes after an year long PS5 shortage that caused several problems for SONY.

