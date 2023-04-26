Twitter Restores Blue Check-Marks Of Many Celebrities Including Dead Ones

Twitter’s blue ticks have restored accounts of some dead celebrities, including Sushant Singh Rajput and other famous personalities who have died.

Deceased celebrity Anthony Bourdain had his Twitter account restored to “verified status” over the weekend.

Twitter has restored the blue Check-Marks even for famous personalities who have passed away. Recently, Elon Musk, who headed Twitter, has restored multiple accounts for several persons who are dead.

Personalities who have passed away but their Twitter accounts restored include Kobe Bryant, the assassinated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker, and Black Panther leading man Chadwick Bozeman.

On the other hand, Twitter has also restored the blue marks for Lata Mangeshkar, Michael Jackson, Shane Warne and Rishi Kapoor.

When any person visits the respective profiles,it displays, “This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number”.

Twitter has also restored the blue checks of some high-profile living celebrities, including author Stephen King, actor Jason Alexander and Lakers superstar LeBron James. Some insisted that they had yet to pay the $8 monthly subscription fee for Twitter Blue, which grants the tick.

Neil Gaiman, the author of fantasy books, tweeted to his 3 million followers over the weekend, “For the curious, I’m not subscribed to Twitter blue; I haven’t given anyone my phone number”.

For the curious, I'm not subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't given anyone my phone number. What a sad, muddled place this has become. pic.twitter.com/Ju125xyoUx — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 23, 2023

Ian McKellen, the British actor, also denied that he was “paying for the ‘honour'” of a blue checkmark after his status was restored.

Besides, the museum of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp sought to clarify to its followers that it “never subscribed and paid” for Twitter Blue.

Though, Twitter still needs to explain the reason behind this action. According to Elon Musk, Twitter’s CEO, “I would be paying for Twitter blue subscriptions for James, King, and Star Trek legend William Shatner”.

As per my Twitter account, “I have subscribed to Twitter Blue, I haven’t”, Kind tweeted to his 7.1 million followers.

“My Twitter account says I have given a phone number, but I haven’t, so that you know”.

“You’re welcome; Namaste”, Musk replied

As we know, Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last fall and has been looking for ways to make money. And for this, he started his blue check policy for users to pay a $ 8-a-month fee.

Earlier this year, he launched the subscription plan and threatened users to remove the verified Checkmarks for users who refused to pay the $8 monthly fee.

Last week, several Twitter accounts with large followings, including high-profile media organizations such as Fox News, New York Times, and BBC News, found their blue ticks disappeared.

After some time, Checkmarks mysteriously returned with the message, “account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number”.

However, Twitter has also restored the accounts of dead celebrities, including Bryant, the great basketball player who died alongside his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash in Southern California in 2020.

