SpaceX Experiencing Issues With First Upgraded Starlink V2 Satellite

Washington: Issues with the first batch of larger second-generation Starlink Stellite may force SpaceX to deorbit at least a few.

In a tweet on March 22, Elon Musk, Chief Executive of SpaceX, stated that “there were some issues with the set of Starlink Satellites launched February 27”. Though, it has confirmed the rumours speculated over the past few days due to the spacecraft’s shifting orbits.

Elon Musk, in his tweet, wrote, “a lot of new technology in Starlink V2, so we are experiencing some issues as expected”.

In addition, he also said that some sats would be deorbited, and others would be tested thoroughly before raising their attitude above the Space station.

However, a few days after being launched into orbits nearly 370 kilometres high, the 21 satellites were collectively called Group 6-1.

In addition, a few days later, the satellites stopped raising their orbits and continued to orbit at about 380 kilometres. The International Space Station is an orbit between 415 and 420 kilometres high.

Hence, it has been noticed that around March 15, the orbital attitude started to decrease at different rates, most gradually. But it was about two more steeply descending to about 365 kilometres. Though allowed ere in orbit, an unusual behaviour has been noticed showing the satellites’ problems.

Elon Musk’ sweet, confirmed some problems with the satellite.

However, the Group 6-1 satellites are the first satellite SpaceX calls “V2 mini”, a version of Starlink satellite. It is observed that the new version of Starlink is significantly larger than the first-generation that and has been launched more than 4,000 to date.

Moreover, each satellite on a Spacecraft has a four times greater capacity than earlier spacecraft. Thanks to improved phased array antennas and using E-band frequencies for backhaul.

They also have new high-performance electric thrusters that use argon instead of krypton as their fuel to save money.

Though the company did not tell any description of the V2 mini satellites, a design is named “F9-2”.

The company made with the Federal Communications Commission as a role of its application for the second-generation constellation specifies a Spacecraft with a mass of 800 kilograms. At the same time, it has a pair of solar arrays 12.8 metres long.

On the other hand, first-generation satellites weigh about 300 kilograms and possess a single array eight metres long.

This is a prime example of a successful solar panel deployment! Congrats on the launch @SpaceX. Our space-based sensors captured a newly launched Starlink V2 Mini satellite 7 days after deployment. Powered by @Satellogic pic.twitter.com/Fj5NwDOC71 — HEO Robotics (@heorobotics) March 7, 2023

As the name depicts, the V2 mini Spacecraft are scaled-down versions of the ultimate V2 Starlink Satellites.

The V2 nearly weighs about 2,000 kilograms each with solar arrays 20 metres long.

However, it is revealed that the spacecraft will launch on SpaceX’s Starship vehicle. At the same time, the mini V2 are small enough to be available on Falcon 9 rockets.

On the other hand, the FCC has partially authorised SpaceX’s second-generation Starlink constellation in the coming December.

This will enable the company to launch 7,500 of its proposed 30,000 satellites into orbits ranging from 525 to 535 kilometres.

SpaceX has since launched around four “Group 5” satellites into Gen2 orbits.

Moreover, another set of V2 mini-satellites, Group6-2, is planned to launch on March 30 from Cape Canaveral. It is uncertain if the issues with the V2 mini satellite in orbit will delay the launch date.

