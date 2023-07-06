News, Telecom

Telecom Companies That do Not Increase Service Quality Should be Fined Heavily: IT Minister

IT and Telecom Minister Amin-Ul-Haque
Apart from talking about the fines that should be implemented on telecom service providers, the IT Minister also said that the MoITT is working on a set of social media rules on priority

Federal IT and Telecom Minister, Syed Amin-ul-Haque demanded heavy fines on telecom companies that fail to increase the quality of their services despite several complaints.

Briefing the National Assembly Committee on IT & Telecom in Islamabad, the IT Minister said that telecom companies should change their attitude towards the improvement of their services, while also demanding that they should be met with heavy fines and repercussions if they fail to do so.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Telecom Authority issued fines totalling up to Rs 29 Million over their failure to provide quality telecom services. Names included Jazz, Telenor, Zong, and Ufone, all of which were unable to comply with the QoS standards set by PTA.

Apart from demanding heavy fines on telecom service providers, the IT and Telecom Minister also went on to say that the Ministry of IT and Telecom is currently working on social media rules, saying that they are working on them as a priority while also adding that it has also reached the final stage.

Responding to a query about the blockage of blasphemous and anti-state content, the IT Minister said that the efforts to block both the types of content are underway, while also adding that every citizen has the right to speak freely but within the rules and Constitution of Pakistan.

 

