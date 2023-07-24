The Bird is Leaving its Nest, Elon Musk is Changing Twitter Logo to an ‘X’

Having already changed the business name to ‘X Corp’, Elon Musk now wants to replace the Twitter logo with an ‘X’, saying that it should have been done a long time ago

Amongst all other real life bird species, we’ve grown to adore and love a digital bird, ‘Larry’, the blue-colored Twitter logo bird; coming in just 4 years after Twitter’s launch, Larry has only went through a couple of redesigns and has been loved by all Twitter users, but it seems that its time is now nearing.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter or should we say ‘X Corp’ has just made an announcement saying that he might possibly replace the Twitter logo with an ‘X’, adding that the change “should have been done a long time ago”.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” said Musk in his recent Tweet, hinting users of the change that might happen. Later the same day, Musk made another Tweet, posting simply the flickering image of an ‘X’.

Addressing Musk’s recent tweets, a Twitter user asked the owner if they are changing the Twitter logo, “Yes,it should have been done a long time ago” replied Musk.

Twitter’s newly hired Chief Executive Officer ‘Linda Yaccarino’ also confirmed the news and hinted towards a rebranding saying; “Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square”.

From GoodOl’ Twitter to a Super App?

Reports show that Musk’s reasons behind rebranding the Twitter platform is connected with his plans of converting it into what’s known as a ‘super app’; a concept particularly famous in Asia, a super app is basically a platform that provides multiple services such as payments, social media, ecommerce etc, all in a single application.

Musk plans on turning Twitter into a super app similar to China’s WeChat and name it “X”.

