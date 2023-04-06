Top 5 Ways ChatGPT Can Foster The Job Search

According to a recent survey, around 79% of people laid off from a tech company got a new job within three months.

Indeed, it’s excellent news because skilled candidates are hired again. ChatGPT is an active and intelligent tool that can perform well in different disciplines.

ChatGPT helps you to generate ideas and bullet points for your role from scratch. It can also help you optimize the current bullet points that may need to hit the mark.

Moreover, it can guide you to answer questions about putting together the resume and best practices.

Here we are bringing the top 5 Ways chatGPT can help you foster your job search.

Customise The Cover Letter

ChatGPT, a creation of OpenAI, is an excellent tool for writing poems, essays or any content. You can ask chatGPT to compose an Introductory letter for a “Data Analyst Job”.

ChatGPT will surprise you by providing a valuable and organized letter in a professional format. Moreover, you can add critical personal details and qualifications too.

Personalize Your CV

Making an attractive new CV for a new job post is challenging and hectic. As we know, an attractive CV plays a vital role in getting a good opportunity.

Therefore, you can use chatGPT to get the best result quickly. You have to write the correct word in a prompt box. You can write “personalize my resume for this job role at (ABC) company”, including your existing CV and the job.

Generate Keywords

You can use chatGPT to give volume to your CV by adding strong keywords that suit the position. If you are writing your CV by yourself, then make sure to add appropriate keywords accordingly.

In addition, paste the job description into the chatbot, and request to provide you with three to five most significant responsibilities.

ChatGPT will provide you with keywords to add to your CV to make it professional and attractive.

Explain Complex Terms

ChatGPT is innovative and intelligent and can write complex sentences into easy ones. ChatGPT will help you by identifying the problematic words in your CV.

It can assist if the job requirements or description contain unfamiliar words. Moreover, if you ask chatGPT to explain a topic or technical jargon, it will respond with a concise, clear explanation that will significantly assist you.

Interview Questions

ChatGPT helps people clear the interview questions or give hints according to the job. There are two ways chatGPT can guide you with interview questions.

Either you can ask chatGPT to generate questions for you to ask at the end of the process. Or to tell you the most frequently asked interview questions for a specific job.

Moreover, you can ask for suggestions based on the job description, which you can later paste to provide context.

In contrast, you can ask the most frequently asked questions at an interview.

Read more:

9 Amazing Things Bing With ChatGPT Can Do For You

ChatGPT Can Help You To Earn UpTo Rs 10,000 In A Day:Tips For You