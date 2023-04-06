Mark Zuckerberg and Other Meta Executives are Spending Most of Their Time on AI

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth revealed in a recent interview that CEO Mark Zuckerberg, CPO Chris Cox and him are all spending a majority of their time, working on artificial intelligence

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, CPO Chris Cox and CTO Andrew Bosworth are all spending a majority of their time working in the company’s new AI unit, which was formed just two months ago in February and is currently working towards generative AI.

This news was revealed by CTO Andrew Bosworth in a recent interview with Nikkei Asia, where he also went on to talk about Meta’s AI plans. The CTO said that some of the work being done in AI will go on to benefit the metaverse, a digital world that the company has been working towards since a long time now.

Announcing a new separate group for artificial intelligence shows that while Meta wants to continue pursuing its vision of the metaverse, it also does not want to be left behind in the generative AI race.

Now in active competition with other leading giants such as Google and Microsoft in the AI industry, Meta just released an AI model that can identify specific items in images. The company also has other plans, such as allowing advertisers to create engaging advertisements by using artificial intelligence.

Just like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, Meta has its own large language model named as LLaMa, which like other AI models is able to answer questions and provide a summary for large documents etc.

Meta’s Reality Labs division, a company division that focuses on the metaverse has reported a loss of over $13 billion in 2022, an amount that was covered with massive advertisement revenues of $116.61 billion.

According to CTO Bosworth, Meta can use these new generative AI tools for further boosting its advertisement revenue. He included that using AI, the company can allow advertisers to use different images that work on different people instead of relying on just one image, throughout the advertisement campaign.

Adding to his statements, Bosworth also said that the company can go on to use artficial intelligence inside the Metaverse.

“In the future, you might be able to just describe the world you want to create and have the large language model generate that world for you, and so it makes things like content creation much more accessible to more people,” said Bosworth.

