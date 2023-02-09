Twitter Faces Outage as Users Get Daily Limit Errors

Many Twitter users on Wednesday were unable to tweet and got a message saying “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets”

Twitter users yesterday started getting a pop up notification each time they tried to tweet something, the notification told users that “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets”.

Limiting users from making tweets, the notification was reported as a glitch that probably occurred due to high traffic on the website. DownDetector reported that the glitch first occurred somewhere around 22:00 GMT.

Users reported that the got a notification saying that they got a notification saying that they have crossed the 2,400-tweet-per-day limit, when they hadn’t even made a single tweet throughout the day.

The outage was largely criticized, with users calling out both Twitter and its CEO Elon Musk, saying that the outage is a result of a reduced employee headcount in Twitter.

Claims of any such kind were disregarded and the social media company soon fixed the glitch since many users reported that they can now tweet again.

“Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed,” said Twitter, when the outage was first reported.

Apart from not being able to tweet, users also reported a bunch of different problems which included a broken access to Twitter messages and even Tweet Deck.

This was not the first time users reported problems with Twitter’s, over the last few weeks, many reported bugs claiming that their reach increases once they lock their Twitter accounts.

Facing both an outage and bugs, Twitter is now focusing to improve stability. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reportedly told employees to pause development features “in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up.”

