Twitter Gets Taliban Support Against Fast Growing Rival Threads

“Twitter doesn’t have an intolerant policy like Meta, other platforms cannot replace it,” said Taliban leader Anas Haqqani in his latest tweet

Struggling from decreasing advertisement revenue and increasing competition, Twitter has just received support and appreciation from hardliner Islamist group ‘Taliban’, who says that Twitter is the one platform that allows freedom of speech to thrive.

Anas Haqqani, a Taliban leader, who has been on Twitter even before the Elon Musk buyout, offered his support and appreciation for the platform at a point in time where it is facing extreme competition from Meta, who launched a Twitter-like social media application named ‘Threads’ and has gained around a 100 million users in just 5 days.

Competition between Meta and Twitter has even pushed Twitter owner Musk to publicly call out Meta CEO Zuckerberg and accuse him of cheating the idea that Twitter is built upon, while also accusing the company of hiring former Twitter employees to build Threads.

Haqqani, who seems to be a loyal Twitter supporter, believes that Musk has nothing to worry about since Meta’s intolerant policy wouldn’t allow it to overtake an open platform like Twitter.

Twitter has two important advantages over other social media platforms.

“Twitter has two important advantages over other social media platforms, the first privilege is the freedom of speech, the second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter,” said Haqqani in his latest tweet.

“Twitter doesn’t have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it,” he added.

Haqqani, who has been a mouthpiece for the Taliban government in Afghanistan, is banned from other mainstream social media applications, however has continued to have a Twitter account alongside many other Taliban leaders.

Not just this, but Taliban leaders also got blue tick verification on Twitter, a while back, thanks to Musk’s introduction of the Twitter Blue subscription service; these blue tick badges, however, were removed from their profiles after a backlash.

