Twitter is bringing back “blue tick” verifications in 2021

Way back in 2017, Twitter had temporarily put the “blue tick” verification process on hold as it created confusion among the people according to the feedback it received stating that they would review the already verified accounts and remove verification from accounts whose behavior does not fall within these new guidelines.

5 / We are conducting an initial review of verified accounts and will remove verification from accounts whose behavior does not fall within these new guidelines. We will continue to review and take action as we work towards a new program we are proud of. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2017

Twitter has finally announced that they are bringing back the verification process for the public starting with a public survey to give feedback on a draft of their new verification policy. The survey will be online till 8th December 2020 so head over there to give them feedback.

Twitter said, “We plan to relaunch verification, including a new public application process, in early 2021. But first, we need to update our verification policy with your help. This policy will lay the foundation for future improvements by defining what verification means, who is eligible for verification and why some accounts might lose verification to ensure the process is more equitable.”

The newly verified accounts will receive a blue badge. To receive the blue badge, the account must be notable and active. Notable accounts fall into the following categories currently according to Twitter:

Government

Companies, Brands and Non- Profit Organizations

News

Entertainment

Sports

Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals

Twitter will also remove the blue badge from accounts that are not active for some time or accounts that are found to violate the Twitter rules.

Twitter also left a teaser at the end of the announcement stating, “the blue verified badge isn’t the only way we are planning to distinguish accounts on Twitter. Heading into 2021, we’re committed to giving people more ways to identify themselves, such as new account types and labels. We’ll share more in the coming weeks. This is just the beginning of what we have planned for 2021.”

