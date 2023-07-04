Twitter Says TweetDeck Will Only Be Available To Verified Users

Recently, Twitter has announced that users first need to verify their Twitter accounts to access TwitterDeck, with the change taking effect in 30 days.

Twitter has brought another change for users wherein they must first verify their accounts to access TwitterDeck. According to Twitter, “all saved searches and workflows from the old TweetDeck will be ported to the new version. It noted that users migrating to the new version will have the option to import their columns”.

Twitter offers all advanced features, including full composing functionality, video docking, spaces, and polls on TweetDeck. However, it is stated that the team functionality is temporarily unavailable.

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu. Some notes on getting started and the future of the product… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2023

However, Twitter allows users to avail of a 30-day trial to test the new TweetDeck before purchasing Twitter Blue.

On the other hand, Twitter has been testing a new version of TweetDeck for the last few years, and finally, under the new management, the app is rolling out globally. In a TweetDeck Twitter community, one of the employees said that to prevent scraping, the company removed legacy APIs and, as a result, affected the web app.

The changes being the rate limit? Musk said it would be temporary, or was that for cutting off access to pubic pages? — comedic theater, with a flair for the dramatic 🌻 (@ItsMeKaidinn) July 3, 2023

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has launched a new feature of the social media dashboard application for management ‘TweetDeck’ worldwide. It states that after 30 days, only verified users will be able to access the new app.

Twitter is a widely used messaging platform news organizations, and businesses use to monitor content easily. At the same time, making TweetDeck paid will give a revenue boost to Twitter, which has struggled to retain advertising revenue under billionaire Elon Musk’s ownership.

The decision has been taken after conducting multiple trials and several drastic changes ordered by Musk, including requiring users to access and log in to the website to view tweets and limiting the number of tweets that can be considered daily with a limit of 1,000 for unverified accounts.

Elon Musk says, “Limited tweet policy was a temporary emergency measure to discourage extreme data scraping and system manipulation.” Previously, he expressed frustration at artificial intelligence companies scraping information from social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook, to train their systems.

Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk, stated, “We absolutely will take legal action against those who stole our data & look forward seeing them in court, which is (optimistically) 2 to 3 years from now”.

Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s lawyer, claimed Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella to audit the use of Twitter’s content in their company, claiming that it had violated an agreement over using the social media company’s data. Moreover, Twitter has taken another step of charging users to access the company’s application programming interface (API) used by third-party apps and researchers.

The policy to verify the accounts will change Twitter’s history and push more users to the Twitter Blue program, through which users can pay for verification. Besides, the subscription cost decided by the company costs $11 per month in the US (for iOS and Android), £11 in the UK, and $19 in Australia. The costs include the Blue checkmark, a distinction previously accessible to politicians, journalists, and other notable public personalities.

However, the service motivated only 150,000 subscribers in its initial week, a small portion of the platform’s global user base of nearly 400 million. According to the recent analysis, as of 30 April, the number of paid users had fallen to almost 68,000.

