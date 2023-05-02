Twitter Will Soon Let Media Publishers Charge Per Article

Planned to be rolled out in May, the feature will ask people who haven’t bought a monthly subscription “to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that Twitter will soon allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis, asking users to pay up a fee for each time they want to read an article with just one click.

Calling the feature a ‘win-win’ for both public and media organisations, the Twitter CEO said that it “enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price.”

Once released, this new feature will be helpful for users who do not wish to pay for a subscription and only want to read an article now and then, while also helping publishers earn an increased amount of revenue from all of these occasional readers.

According to Twitter, this pay per article feature will be released in May and will ask users who have not signed up for a monthly subscription to pay “to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article”.

Apart from introducing this new feature, Musk has also announced that Twitter will start charging a 10% cut after the first year for subscription ends; A move that will help the platform start earning more revenue and meeting Musk’s expectations of making the company profitable.

Musk, ever since acquiring Twitter, has been working towards making the company come out of heavy losses and start making profits. A lot of efforts, including this recent one are being made for Twitter to achieve that goal.

The total staff headcount for Twitter has been reduced to 1500, laying off more than 6000 employees in the process. Other efforts include eliminating the Twitter legacy blue tick, asking all famous personalities to pay up to a $8 subscription to get their blue tick.

