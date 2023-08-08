WhatsApp Introduces Latest Features: Animated Avatar, Send For Review, New Safety Rules And More

WhatsApp, an instant messaging app owned by Meta is constantly adding new features to enhance its services. The Meta-owned app is trying to bring new features and update its existing ones. Here you can find about the features that WhatsApp is working on

Animated Avatar Feature On iOS Beta

The instant messaging app is widely used by millions and billions of people across the world. The instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out an animated avatar feature on iOS Beta. The process is so easy that users only have to open the keyboard and select the avatar tab to choose the avatar. In addition, Beta users will have the option to check some animations for certain avatars.

WhatsApp also allows users to send the animated avatars with their fellows as it does not require a beta version to be able to receive them.

As per the report, “In addition, only a limited number of stickers are animated, but we expect that WhatsApp may offer an animated version of the entire avatar pack over time.”

The animated avatars add value, and bring life and personality to stickers, allowing for a better communication experience.

Beta testers who have updated their WhatsApp can enjoy beta for iOS by accessing the test flight app which will roll out to more users over the coming days.

Exciting New Features On WhatsApp

WhatsApp users now can enjoy translucent bars on iOS

WhatsApp rolling out channels to more countries

Android beta users will now have secured email accounts

Users now can add new members to groups directly from the chat screen

WhatsApp now planning to enable Landscape mode, chat transfer, 15-people in group calls and more

‘Send For Review’ Feature For Group Admins

WhatsApp is introducing an admin review feature for group chats on Android beta. The feature will enable participants to report concerning messages to administrators. You will get this option within the group settings screen for group admins.

Once the option will be active, users in the group chat will have the option to report messages shared in the conversation to the group admins.

After a message is received, the group admin will have a choice to either take action against the query raised or remove the message from the chat. As per the report, “This feature empowers the group to maintain a safe and respectful environment within the conversation.”

Some beta users have updated WhatsApp and can enjoy this feature at the moment and is rolling out to more users over the coming days.

Updated Safety Tools On Android Beta

In July, Whatsapp added new safety features for users when they receive messages from strangers or unknown phone numbers, on Android beta. The instant messaging platform has also rolled out a ‘link with phone number’ feature on Android beta, which enables users to link their account to WhatsApp web by accessing their phone number.

In June, the platform introduced a feature which enables users to send high-quality videos, on Android beta. The feature preserves video dimensions, and minor compression will still be used in videos, sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

Email Based Account Protection Feature

The instant messaging platform is reportedly working on an advanced security feature for Android beta that will provide security to the users account using an email address.

WhatsApp will ask for the user’s emails address to protect and verify their account. The feature is currently under development therefore, the particular situations in which the emails address will be beneficial to improve the security of the WhatsApp accounts are unknown at this time.

This will totally depends on users whether to avail the option as it’s optional and a bit different from the one that asks for the email address when configuring the two-step verification. The report says, ‘the new security feature to protect the account using an email address is expected to be rolled out in a future update of the app’

There's always another layer of privacy to discover on WhatsApp making your privacy safe in every dimension 🪐 pic.twitter.com/wMJMnEOKdZ — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 20, 2023

Link With Phone Number Feature

This feature will be accessible to Android beta users who h enable users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number. With the advanced feature, users can link and access their account to WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR code.

In July 2023, the messaging app introduced a feature on Android’s beta which enabled users to create new groups while forwarding messages.

Now You Can Add Members From Group Chat Window

WhatsApp is constantly trying to update its features. Another new advanced feature will allow adding participants to new groups right within the group chat on Android and iOS.

According to the sources, a new banner may appear within group chats, enabling users to add new participants to the group. By clicking on the banner, users will have the option to add new people to the group if the group settings are done accordingly.

The report says, ‘With the quick access provided by the banner, users don’t have to navigate through the group info screen to perform the task.’

The feature is available to users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS and beta and is coming out for others also very soon.

Advanced Interface For Action Sheets On iOS

WhatsApp is rolling out a new interface for action sheets on iOS. The official changelog doesn’t highlight the new interface. However, the news confirmed that the new action sheets are released to some users who are accessing the updated version of the app.

In June, the platform introduced a new interface for action sheets for its beta users on iOS. New actions were being added by the app when deleting, clearing, muting or exporting a conversation.

New Feature Of Landscape Mode

Last month, another new feature was introduced by the platform. The landscape mode support video calls and silence unknown caller options, on iOS.

The platform also allows the ability to natively transfer full account history when switching to a new device. The messaging app also rolled out redesigned sticker tray with enhanced navigation and a larger set of stickers including more avatars.

Send High-Quality Videos

Now iOS Beta users can also enjoy high-quality videos and also send those videos to their contacts. The feature preserves video dimensions, and minor compression will also be applied to the video. Thus sending videos in their original quality is impossible.

The default option will always be available in ‘standard quality’. Every time users have to select the high-quality option when they have to send a video with better quality.

Instant Video Messaging Feature

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta-owned platform has announced that the company is adding a new feature to instantly record and share a video message in WhatsApp chats.

According to Mark Zuckerberg, “It’s as easy as sending a quick voice message.”

add more to every moment with Video Messages now on WhatsApp 🏅 pic.twitter.com/xaXL9n33Nv — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 4, 2023

The company says,’We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news.’

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp stated that, ‘video messages are a real time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. Users just need to tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. You also have an option to swipe up to lock and record the videos hand-free.

Read more:

Government Launches Pakistani Alternative of Whatsapp; Beep App

Meta Brings WhatsApp to Google Wear OS Smartwatches