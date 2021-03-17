WhatsApp will stop working on previous iPhone models

In recent news, WhatsApp is currently working on a new update that will bring changes in its services and will now restrict some iPhone users from using the platform.

The application has currently reached over 2 billion users despite the previous privacy feud between the company and the public. The update for the application will no longer be compatible with previous iOS versions.

Read More: WhatsApp currently working on password-protected encrypted chat backups

According to WABetainfo in a Twitter post, the WhatsApp Messenger beta 2.21.50 will drop support for iOS 9 which means all iPhones up to iPhone 4s will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. However, users having iPhone 5 and above will be able to use the platform.

Read More: WhatsApp CEO exposes Apple, puts up serious allegations

This entirely does not mean that compatibility won’t move on to higher platforms further hence it is advised by all users to opt for the latest yet affordable devices in order to use the latest applications.