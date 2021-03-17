“Tech Destination Pakistan” initiative launched to turn Pakistan into one of the top tech players

The IT Minister Syed Aminul Haque on Wednesday announced the launch of “Tech Destination Pakistan” – an initiative to promote Pakistan’s IT industry. According to a tweet, the initiative aims to provide training opportunities and facilities to IT companies while creating incentives for foreign investors, and dozens of projects are set to begin to that end.

The minister, in his statement, further added that the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) has exhibited an excellent performance toward the export of IT services and related products and boosted IT services throughout the country per his direction, resulting in 40% additional revenue in the first six months of the current fiscal year. He also said that this performance has been acknowledged by the State Bank of Pakistan and expressed optimism that the IT exports will cross the target of $2 billion by the end of this year.

The latest project is in line with the Digital Pakistan vision, for which the IT Ministry has approved Rs. 4.8 billion. Some other major projects being run under the Ministry of IT, including a network of 40 software technology parks in the works under public-private partnerships, the launch of 5G and a networking project in Gilgit for which the IT Ministry has allocated Rs. 1580 million.

