World’s First 3D Printed Rocket to Attempt its Third Launch

Dated 8th and 11th March, the first and second launch attempts of the 3D printed rocket failed due to propellant temperature and fuel pressure issues

Named Terran 1, the world’s first 3D printed rocket is about to make its third launch attempt, after failing in the first two launch attempts due to problems in its fuel pressure. Being 3D printed, this rocket is relatively cheaper to make and launch than its counterparts.

The Terran 1 made its first launch on the 8th of March, where it took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Checked good to go, the rocket launch was cancelled last minute as the rocket was found to have some propellant temperature issues.

A second launch was announced on the 11th of March, where the launch faced issues since the rocket was experiencing problems with its fuel pressure.

Relativity Space, the American startup behind this 3D rocket hopes that its third launch happens to be the lucky one.

After taking off, the Terran 1 is programmed to reach low Earth orbit after 8 minutes, proving that 3D printed rockets can withstand space flights.

This first flight made by the Terran 1 will carry no payload, however the rocket is said to have a payload carrying capacity of 1,250 kilograms.

Measuring 110 feet tall, 85% of the rocket is 3D printed using metal alloys, with its nine engines named the Aeon 1’s also being 3D printed.

Built in 60 days, the rocket is claimed to be the biggest 3D printed object and is made from the world’s biggest 3D printers.

Relativity says that it has a goal of developing 95% 3D printed rockets, claiming that 3D printed rockets require 100 times fewer parts than traditional rockets and can also be built in less time.

