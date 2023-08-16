Instagram Threads Has Lost Nearly 80% of Its Users

Gaining over 2.3 million daily active users upon a massive launch in July, Threads has noticed a 79% decline and now has 576,000 daily active users only

Launched in early July, Meta’s Twitter-like microblogging application ‘Threads’ broke records, getting over 100 million users in under 5 days and reaching a daily active user count of 2.3 million within that same month, however, it seems that the growth rocket has now detoured, plummeting at a massive speed.

According to Similar Web, a digital intelligence platform, Meta has recorded a 79% decline in its daily active users. Getting to 2.3 million daily active users in July, Threads, as of August 7th, only has 576,000 daily active users on its platform.

Brands who were quick to jump on Threads are also realizing the loss of user interest and have lowered the volume of posts on the platform; these brands include Wendy’s, clothing outlet Anthropologie, Rare Beauty, a ton of other cosmetics brands.

Threads vs X: Zuckerberg vs Musk

Being a microblogging platform similar to X (formerly ‘Twitter’), Threads was being called out as a Twitter competitor, with even ‘X’ CEO Elon Musk calling out Meta, accusing them of stealing and even going as far as announcing a court case on them.

Going over 5 million followers in its first few hours, Threads was actually proving to be a competitor to X, which has over 100 million daily active users, however things have only gone downhill for Threads, making X feel a lot less threatened.

Anger over Meta’s creation of Threads created not just a business but a personal rivalry between Meta CEO ‘Mark Zuckerberg’ and X-Corp owner ‘Elon Musk’, both of which have been going back and forth about organizing a cage fight despite having massive differences in their age and weight classes.

It’s clear that X has defended a competition jab during a difficult time, but will its owner Musk prove to be as good as defending or even striking during his fight with the well-trained and Jiu Jitsu gold medalist Meta CEO? What are your thoughts on the topic?

Read more: