You Will Soon be Able to Post Entire Articles and Books on Twitter

Recent tweet from Twitter owner Elon Musk confirms that the platform is relaunching Twitter Notes, a discontinued long content publishing feature that was launched in 2022. The project, however this time, is being rebranded as ‘Articles’.

“This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want,” said Musk while tweeting about the feature.

Launched before Musk’s buyout of Twitter, Notes was more of an experiment and was launched for a select group of writers, living in limited areas including the United States, Canada, Ghana, and the United Kingdom.

Writers that were given a ‘notes’ access had a dedicated ‘Write’ tab where they could compose and access their Notes; their profiles also got a ‘notes’ section where followers can go to access all their long-form content.

Now launched once again, the feature is expected to have a similar functionality, just with a different name, and we can also expect it to be global unlike the last time.

Users were expecting the notes to have a fate similar to other Twitter projects that were discontinued after Musk’s acquisition of the platform, but that doesn’t seem to be the case here.

The feature was first noticed by Twitter user @FaustoChou, who tweeted that Notes had been rebranded as ‘Articles’. Chou’s Tweet got an immediate response from Musk, who confirmed the revival of the feature.

Musk however did not disclose any date for the user access or the public release of the feature.

