5 YouTube Channels That Will Help you Become a Master at Excel

Almost every job you take up will require you to use Excel either directly or indirectly, thus it is a skill that everyone should master

Over the years, many professional tools have and come and go, but one that has always been permanent in all workplaces is Microsoft Excel. While looking like a simple collection of boxes, the software has been the backbone to the financial world ever since it came out.

Excel is not just important for the financial sector but it’s much more than that, the application exists in almost every industry and mastering excel will surely take you a long way.

Many corporate experts believe that learning excel can be one of the most beneficial skills you can acquire and it can surely take you years ahead in progress. If you are someone who wants to learn and master Excel but are confused about where to start, then you are at the right place. Here we have a list of 5 YouTube channels that will make you a master at Excel.

1. Excel Campus – Jon

Headed by Jon Acampora, the Excel Campus is a leading Excel learning YouTube channel that creates small to medium length videos about a variety of excel solutions and tips. The channel is surely a gold mine for excel learners and can give you the boost you need.

2. ExcelisFun

The black and white rectangular boxes of Excel have always been called boring, but Mike Girvin, the owner of ExcelisFun YouTube Channel has been on a mission to make learning excel a lot more fun.

Going through ExcelisFun, you will find ‘how to videos’ from the most basic to the most advanced level of Excel. What’s even more special about the channel is that it provides you with special PDFs and excel files that help you practice what you learn.

3. MrExcel.com

Regarded as MrExcel, Bill Jelen, the creator of MrExcel.com YouTube channel is one of the most famous names in the industry. Jelen has written around 67 books on Excel and is an Excel MVP since 2005.

Clicking on any of MrExcel’s videos, you would find an enthusiastic middle aged man guiding you through both tough and easy problems of Excel, one video at a time.

4. Leila Gharani

A teacher and a Microsoft MVP, Leila Gharani is one of the most known names when it comes to teaching complex softwares. Gharani creates videos about Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, VBA, OneNote and other Microsoft products.

Going through the Leila Gharani YouTube channel, you will find engaging and fun videos that bring in massive value by teaching some of the best productivity tips you could find.

5. Teach Excel

As evident by the name, the Teach Excel YouTube channel is another great source of learning Excel. The channel contains concise and to the point video tutorials that will help you learn excel from start to finish.

The channel has over 1000s of videos and is the go to place for any problem or query you have about Excel.

Read more:

6 Free Resources To Learn Graphic Design And Earn $$$