A Wharton Professor Gave AI Tools 30 Minutes To Work On A Bussiness Project

ChatGPT and other AI-powered tools are so intelligent that they can perform any task in just a few minutes. The emergence of an innovative tool has surprised almost every individual in many ways.

It can efficiently perform human takes in a few seconds with fewer errors.

Ethan Mollick, a management professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, constantly observes AI tool developments. The generative tools are capable enough to write essays, poems, captions, voice codes and much more. The output depends on a user’s text prompts.

Recently, the professor decided to check the credibility of the tool. He wanted to know how much a tool could accomplish the task in only 30 minutes. He described the results as “superhuman”.

According to Ethan Mollick, the tools managed to do market research, create a positioning document, write an email campaign, and create a logo and “hero shot” graphic. However, he also stated that a tool could make a social media campaign for multiple platforms and scripts and create a video.

The project involved marketing the launch of a new educational game, and he was helpful with AI tools to do all the tasks, while he only gave directions. He chose the game he was proficient in to check the reliability and quality of work.

Wharton Interactive’s Saturn Parable was explicitly made to teach team skills and leadership on a fictional mission of Saturn.

Ethan Mollick began by using the GPT-4 Powered version of Bing. A Microsoft creation, long a distant second to Google, GPT-4 is the AI chatbot from OpenAI that succeeded chatGPT and captured the world’s attention after its release in late November.

Besides, Microsoft has made enormous investments in OpenAI.

However, Ethan Mollick has instructions to Bring to teach itself about the game procedure and the business simulation market. Later, he also instructed the bot to “pretend you are a market genius” and produce a document that “outlines an email marketing campaign and a single webpage to promote the game”.

Amazingly, within 3 minutes, the bot generated four emails totalling 1,757 words.

Once done, he again asked Bing to outline the webpage, including graphics and text and then used GPT-4 to build the site.

In addition, he asked MidJourney, a generative AI tool that generates images from text prompts, to generate the “hero image”. Later, he also asked Bing to start a social media campaign, and surprisingly it produced posts for five platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

However, he also asked Bing to write a script for a video, an AI tool called ElevenLabs to create an original voice, and later called D-id to turn it into a video.

At that point, Ethan Mollick ran out of time. However, he adds if he had the plugins that OpenAI announced this week, his AI chatbot could eventually manage the email campaign for him by connecting to email automotive software.

According to OpenAI, Slack, Instacart, and Expedia are the first to experience plugins. As per the company, the problem with AI chatbots is that “the only information they can learn from is their training data”.Plugins can be their “eyes and ears”, enabling access to more recent or specific data.

Mollick writes he needs a team to check more reliability and credibility of work the bot can produce in 30 minutes.

Bill Gates stated that chatGPT and similar tools would increasingly be like having a white-collar worker available to help you with various tasks”.

