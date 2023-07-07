AI Might Replace Programmers in 5 Years: Says Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque

During his interview, the Stability AI CEO Mostaque also claimed that by the end of next year people will be able to use ChatGPT on their smartphones, without having any access to the internet

With the current pace of work being done around the AI industry, it is difficult to predict how the technology will impact our future. Emad Mostaque, the CEO of another AI startup, ‘Stability AI’, however, has shed light onto the topic.

‘There will be no programmers in the next 5 years’; said the 40 year old CEO, hinting that AI will become so strong and fast that it would essentially replace the need for any human programmer, and companies would prefer to utilize AI since it is much faster and economical.

Appearing in an episode named ‘Why AI Matters And How To Deal With The Coming Change’, Mostaque spoke about the current state of AI, while also letting out predictions about the technology, saying that the “future for humans doesn’t look too bright”.

Mostaque then went on to provide multiple evidences for his prediction; He mentioned that over 41% of all code on GitHub is now generated through AI, while also adding that it took just over three months for AI to overtake Bitcoin and Ethereum in GitHub.

The Stability AI CEO also predicted that by the end of next year, people will have an offline version of ChatGPT on their mobile phone devices, allowing them to harness the powers of AI without even needing an internet connection.

Launched in August 2022, Stability AI is a leading visual arts startup that designs artificial intelligence tools and is valued at around $1 billion.

Read more: