All KPK Boards Declare HSSC 1st & 2nd Year Results 2025
The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) results for Parts I and II of the 2025 exams. The results were declared on August 30 at 11:00 AM (PST).
The announcement covers BISE Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan.
KP Boards Website Links
- BISE Peshawar (https://www.bisep.edu.pk/)
- BISE Abbotabad (https://www.biseatd.edu.pk/)
- BISE Mardan (https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/)
- BISE Swat (https://www.bisess.edu.pk/site/)
- BISE Malakand (https://www.bisemalakand.edu.pk/)
- BISE Kohat (https://www.bisekt.edu.pk/)
- BISE Bannu (https://www.biseb.edu.pk/)
- BISE Dera Ismail Khan (https://www.bisedik.edu.pk/)
How to Check Results
- Online: Visit your respective board’s official website and enter your roll number.
- By SMS: Send your roll number to the code 9818 (applicable for all KPK boards).
- Gazette: Download the official Gazette PDF to check results by name or roll number.
Keep checking back with TechJuice for more!