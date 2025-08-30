The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) results for Parts I and II of the 2025 exams. The results were declared on August 30 at 11:00 AM (PST).

The announcement covers BISE Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan.

KP Boards Website Links

BISE Peshawar (https://www.bisep.edu.pk/)

BISE Abbotabad (https://www.biseatd.edu.pk/)

BISE Mardan (https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/)

BISE Swat (https://www.bisess.edu.pk/site/)

BISE Malakand (https://www.bisemalakand.edu.pk/)

BISE Kohat (https://www.bisekt.edu.pk/)

BISE Bannu (https://www.biseb.edu.pk/)

BISE Dera Ismail Khan (https://www.bisedik.edu.pk/)

How to Check Results

Online : Visit your respective board’s official website and enter your roll number.

: Visit your respective board’s official website and enter your roll number. By SMS : Send your roll number to the code 9818 (applicable for all KPK boards).

: Send your roll number to the code 9818 (applicable for all KPK boards). Gazette: Download the official Gazette PDF to check results by name or roll number.

