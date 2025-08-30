By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 29 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
All Kp Boards Hssc Result 2025 Announced

The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) results for Parts I and II of the 2025 exams. The results were declared on August 30 at 11:00 AM (PST).

The announcement covers BISE Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan.

KP Boards Website Links

  • BISE Peshawar (https://www.bisep.edu.pk/)
  • BISE Abbotabad (https://www.biseatd.edu.pk/)
  • BISE Mardan (https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/)
  • BISE Swat (https://www.bisess.edu.pk/site/)
  • BISE Malakand (https://www.bisemalakand.edu.pk/)
  • BISE Kohat (https://www.bisekt.edu.pk/)
  • BISE Bannu (https://www.biseb.edu.pk/)
  • BISE Dera Ismail Khan (https://www.bisedik.edu.pk/)

How to Check Results

  • Online: Visit your respective board’s official website and enter your roll number.
  • By SMS: Send your roll number to the code 9818 (applicable for all KPK boards).
  • Gazette: Download the official Gazette PDF to check results by name or roll number.

Keep checking back with TechJuice for more!

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Bise Malakand
BISE Malakand Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Announced
Bise Abbottabad
BISE Abbottabad HSSC Part I & Part II Annual Examination Result 2025 Declared
New Model To Improve Pakistans Human Development Index
New Model to Improve Pakistan’s Human Development Index
Punjab Hikes Traffic Fines 10x To Curb Violations
Lahore Traffic Police Issue 37,000 Fines in August
High Level Meeting Reviews Governments Electric Bike Incentive Campaign
Karachi Mayor Launches Electric Bikes for KMC Staff
Sbp
SBP Launches PESIA for Monitoring Overseas Equity Investments
Fast Cables Joins Uaes Taqa Vendor Network
Fast Cables Profit Falls 33% to Rs1.27bn in FY25
Flood relief
ADB Grants $3M Flood Relief Aid to Pakistan
Colleges In Sindh
Punjab Extends School Closures in Flood-Hit Areas
Pakistan Desktop Computer Sales Jumps 90% in Q2 2025 Viper Leads Market
Sbp Issues 2025 List Of Domestic Systemically Important Banks
SBP Issues 2025 List of Domestic Systemically Important Banks
Nccia Gambling Summons Issued For Iqra Kanwal And Other Influencers
NCCIA Gambling Summons Issued for Iqra Kanwal and Other Influencers
Apple Powerbeats Fit Teaser Confirms Fall 2025 Release
Apple Powerbeats Fit Teaser Confirms Fall 2025 Release