Amazon Delivered Fake Version Of iPhone 14 Pro Max To a Man In India

Akshaythunga, use Amazon India to order the newest model of iPhone 14 Pro Max, but after receiving the parcel, he felt that something was wrong with his new phone

To check the originality, he visited the official website for Apple phones where anyone can check the warranty status and service details of a handset

In September 2022, the launch of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max was at its peak. Apple phones always take pride and are desirable for their brand name. People always seem willing to purchase the most recent model and to save up their money.

Though, we cannot deny the fact that scammers are always in search to take advantage of any trending object.

Currently, a man from India faced the misfortune of getting a fake iPhone from Amazon during an online purchase. Akshaythunga, shared his story that he had ordered the newest model of iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, recently from Amazon India.

Later, after receiving the parcel he found that something is wrong with the phone. However, he also shared that he received his parcel just a day after he had ordered it i.e on February 5.

In addition, he also stated that after opening and operating the phone he felt something was fishy. “When I opened it to my surprise it didn’t ask for a setup. Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp was already installed”, he revealed.

Besides, not asking for the phone setup which most handsets require since the customer received a factory setup on a brand-new phone, he also noticed other discrepancies.

“There was some anomaly observed in font and there was no portrait mode available in selfie cam,” informed the Redditor. However, to confirm his doubt, he visited the official website for Apple phones where a user can check the warranty status and service details of a handset from the company.

When Akshaythunga, entered the serial number on the coverage website, everything was intact.

The Apptroix Store Confirmed That It Was Indeed A Fake Model

However, an Indian man shared that even after getting the confirmation from the official website, he was still in doubt. “I had a hunch that something was fishy and immediately rushed to a nearby Apptroix and the sales executive confirmed that it was a duplicate device”.

In contrast, the phone had significant differences from the others in the display which was showing that the model is fake.

According to the report, the workers at the store confirmed that the iPhone was indeed a fake and quoted the issue, “Purchased device from Amazon and got non-Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max(External VMI check done and found iPhone 14 Pro Max is non-genuine Apple product. But the serial number mentioned on the box, as well as the device serial number, is original but physically checked iPhone is non-genuine Apple device hence, VMI failed and device given back to the customer)”.

Hence, they admitted that the seller had insisted on a replacement even after he had requested a refund.

Alas, the customer called the Indian Government’s Customer Service helpline after realizing that the situation was hopeless and is now waiting for a response.

