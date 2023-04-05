Artificial Intelligence Could be a Danger to Society: US President Joe Biden

In a meeting with advisors on science and technology, Biden said that tech companies must ensure that their AI products are safe

US president Joe Biden set up a meeting with his advisors on science and technology, to discuss the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, its risks and opportunities. Speaking at the meeting, Biden said that artificial intelligence “could be” dangerous, however it remains to see how it will go on to affect society.

In his series of comments about the new technology and its safety measures, Biden said that all tech companies should now hold a responsibility of ensuring that their AI products are safe, before they release them to the public.

“Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public,” said the US president in his meeting with the Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

When asked if AI is dangerous, Biden said that it “could be”, however, since the technology is quite now, the answer still remains to be seen.

During the meeting, President Biden listed down several benefits, saying that AI can help with things such as disease and climate change, however at the same time, it’s also important to address the “potential risks to our society, to our economy, to our national security.”

The US government is not the only one worried about AI regulations, many prominent voices in the US tech industry are also raising voices for a pause in AI development.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak have signed an open letter alongside thousands of other AI experts, demanding an immediate stop to AI research, claiming that it poses a “profound risk to society and humanity.”

Countries in the EU are also skeptical about the technology, with Italy already having placed a temporary ban on ChatGPT.

Read more:

Pausing AI Development Will Not Solve Challenges Ahead: Bill Gates