Elon Musk Forms New Artificial Intelligence Company Named ‘X.AI’

News about the incorporation of a new Elon Musk Artificial intelligence company came as a surprise since the Twitter CEO has been vocalizing against AI since the past month

Company filings from Nevada revealed that Twitter CEO Elon Musk has created a new company dedicated to artificial intelligence. Named the X.AI, this artificial intelligence company was registered on March 9th, 2023, under the name of Elon Musk and Jared Birchall, Musk’s family office, who is registered secretary for the new AI company.

Rumors about Elon Musk starting his own artificial intelligence company were circulating around for quite a while. These rumors first started when a purchase for thousands of graphic processing units (GPU’s) was identified under his name. Experts suggested that these GPU’s must have been purchased for powering the creation of an upcoming AI system.

No matter how strong, all of these reports were only suspicions up until this Nevada filing was revealed. It’s now confirmed that Twitter CEO Elon Musk had plans to launch his very own artificial intelligence firm.

Even before the Nevada filings were found, Financial Times reported that Elon Musk has plans to launch his own AI firm, however the idea was rather ridiculed since Musk was actively vocal against artificial intelligence and made people aware about the dangers that it can pose to society.

Musk, in his efforts against the progress of generative AI, went as far as creating an AI opposing letter signed by over a thousands tech founders and AI researchers.

While on one hand, Musk is so actively against unchecked AI progress, but on the other has plans to launch his own AI company. The intentions are surely confusing and we might not get an answer very soon, but whatever the situation turns out to be, we will always be here to keep you updated!

