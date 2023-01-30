Google to Release a Powerful Chat GPT Rival in May

Talking about the product, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that Google is preparing to show “some entirely new experiences for users, developers, and businesses”

As AI technology gets increasingly popular, mega tech corporations are now investing millions into building their own AI tools. An example is Google, which is facing tough competition from other AI tools and has now decided to build its own.

According to news reports, Google is currently working on a search engine with AI chatbot features similar to that of Chat GPT. Apart from its AI chatbot search engine, Google is also invested towards 20 other AI projects to counter competition.

Following the AI wave, Google top level management made a “code red” declaration to compete with Chat GPT. The 20 AI projects Google is currently working on include image generation tools, a product prototype testing app and even a green screen mode for YouTube creators.

Chat GPT’s rising popularity isn’t the only threat to Google, what’s more troubling is the fact that Microsoft just partnered up with Chat GPT and has plans to integrate it with Bing, one Chrome’s biggest competitor.

The Google chatbot is expected to focus towards accuracy and safety while also combating misinformation.

An urgency in AI projects shows that Google wants to stay ahead of the AI trend. Talking about Google’s AI endeavors, CEO Sundar Pichai said that Google is preparing to show “some entirely new experiences for users, developers, and businesses.”

In a memo to staff, the CEO wrote that “I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI. To fully capture it, we’ll need to make tough choices.”

Read more:

Best Tech Careers That Don’t Require Coding Skills