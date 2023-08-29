Mark Zuckerberg Unveils Awesome Surface Typing Technology

Trying the surface typing technology in a new video, Zuckerberg said that it’s capable of 120 WPM speeds, which is remarkable considering Meta’s 2020 ‘PinchType’ averaged just 12 WPM

Ever imagined turning any flat surface you see into a keyboard? Well, Meta just did and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg was found testing the technology in one of his latest instagram videos.

Wearing a virtual reality (VR) headset and typing on the surface typing keyboard, Mark Zuckerberg achieved a speed of 100 words per minute (WPM), whereas Meta’s Chief Technology Officer ‘Andrew Bosworth (Boz)’ achieved an impressive speed of 120 WPM.

While surface typing technologies have been introduced previously, none of them have ever achieved such impressive typing speeds. Meta, with this new technology, has even broken some of its previous surface typing speed records that were achieved by Meta’s 2020 “PinchType”, which averaged at just 12 WPM in 2020 and then 73 WPM in the same year.

In the video, however, you could clearly see a QR code that was pasted on the flat surface which was used to project the keyboard and its still unclear whether the QR code is a prerequisite for using the keyboard.

“You see in mixed reality a projection of a keyboard on the desk in front of you but it’s not really there and you type,” said Meta CTO while describing the technology.

Meta has only displayed the technology so far and has announced no release date yet, but we would definitely be here to let you know once it is out!

