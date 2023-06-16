Mercedes is Adding ChatGPT Into Its Cars

According to Mercedes, ChatGPT is being added to the MBUX infotainment system and will allow Mercedes owners to have voice conversations with the AI chatbot

Car enthusiasts all over the internet are in a frenzy over Mercedes recent announcement about introducing ChatGPT into its cars. The German automaker announced that ChatGPT will now become a part of its MBUX infotainment system.

Almost everyone is confused and is figuring out any one possible reason on why a car owner would need an AI chatbot such as ChatGPT in their car’s infotainment system. Drivers or at least responsible drivers tend to focus on their road, navigate their way and maybe sometimes have a basic media player, but having a whole AI chatbot inside your car seems odd.

Spent the morning in the Mercedes EQE suv 350+. Too bad I had to return it before I could test the rollout of chatgpt in the mbux system coming tomorrow. Tbh I don’t get why they would even go down the chatgpt road pic.twitter.com/z4Q2yquUsS — Kirsten Korosec (@kirstenkorosec) June 15, 2023

Well, maybe not, since the AI chatbot can reply to certain complex request like “Find a family-owned pizzeria that offers gluten-free options near a movie theater” or “Identify a cozy bakery that serves fresh pastries and is located within a mile of a train station”, but having long conversations with an AI chatbot on your way to someplace does seem like an overkill, but can obviously become a reality, what do you think?

It seems that Mercedes wants to step up the game and exchange regular voice interface services to ones that are powered by AI technology and the company is wasting no time on the idea since it has already started a beta program for all Mercedes owners in the US, all they have to do inorder to enter the beta program is to say “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program”.

“Users will experience a voice assistant that not only accepts natural voice commands but can also conduct conversations. Soon, participants who ask the Voice Assistant for details about their destination, to suggest a new dinner recipe, or to answer a complex question, will receive a more comprehensive answer – while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road,” said Mercedes while talking about its ChatGPT integration.

