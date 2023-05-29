Nvidia to Build Israeli Supercomputers as AI Demand Soars

Named as the Israel-1, the Nvidia built Israeli supercomputer will have up to eight exaflops, each one which has the ability to perform over 1 quintillion calculations per second, making it one of the world’s fastest AI supercomputers

Multinational technology company, Nvidia has just announced that it is currently building Israel’s most powerful AI powered supercomputer that will be able to perform over 1 quintillion calculations per second.

Nvidia’s announcement of this AI powered supercomputer comes at a time where demand for AI products are soaring as consumers start to explore the technology.

Details revealed by Nvidia suggest that the cloud-based system will require hundreds of million dollars and might become partially operational until 2023.

The Israeli system is named as Israel-1 and is capable of delivering up to eight exaflops, each one which has the ability to perform over 1 quintillion or 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 calculations per second, making it one of the world’s fastest AI supercomputers.

Gilad Shainer, senior vice president at Nvidia says that AI is the “most important technology in our lifetime” and large graphics processing units (GPUs) are required inorder to develop this technology.

“Generative AI is going everywhere nowadays. You need to be able to run training on large datasets. This system (AI supercomputer) is a large-scale system that will enable them to do training much quicker, to build frameworks and build solutions that can tackle more complex problems,” said Shainer.

OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, also used Nvidia GPUs in order to create their AI chatbot therefore having access to even better technology we can expect even better product releases in the future.

Nvidia’s senior vice president Shainer said that the company’s first priority with the system would be their Israeli partners, but they will also go on to explore international options as well.

“We may use this system to work with partners outside of Israel down the road,” said Shainer.

