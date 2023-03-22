Bill Gates Calls AI to be the Most Important Tech Advancement in Decades

“It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other,” said Bill Gates while talking about AI

Microsoft CEO Bill Gates said that the development of artificial intelligence is the most important technological advancement in decades. The CEO even went on to say that AI is the second revolutionary tech advancement in his lifetime.

Talking about artificial intelligence in a recent blog post, Gates termed the invention of artificial intelligence to be as useful as the invention of microprocessor, personal computers, the Internet, and the mobile phone.

“It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get health care, and communicate with each other,” said Bill Gates while talking about AI.

In his long and detailed blog post, Gates went into detail discussing artificial intelligence alongside the chatbots and tools that are powered through it.

ChatGPT, one of the most prevalent AI chatbots, was a major topic of discussion throughout the blog. OpenAI, the creators of this tool, signed a $10 billion deal with Microsoft, allowing the tech giant to use its technology.

Talking about a meeting with the OpenAI team in 2022, Gates said that he challenged the team to create and train an AI, which can pass the Advanced Placement (AP) Biology exam, without any formal training of answering Biology questions.

Accepting the challenge, the OpenAI team was able to create an AI that got almost all the questions correct, giving it a perfect score.

Impressed by the technology Mr Gates went onto test it a little more, it was here when he asked the AI to write a response to a father whose child is sick.

“It wrote a thoughtful answer that was probably better than most of us in the room would have given,” said Mr. Gates.

According to Mr. Gates, this is when “I knew I had just seen the most important advance in technology since the graphical user interface (GUI).”

