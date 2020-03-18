Precautions to keep you and your close ones safe from COVID-19

The latest statistics of the infamous Coronavirus report 198,422 cases and 7,987 deaths. The good news is 82,762 of the affected patients also recovered from the deadly disease, but a large number of deaths in such a short period of time show the importance of preventing yourself and your loved ones from the disease. Recently, it has come to light that the COVID-19 virus can also survive in the air while being considered non-existent in air previously. The best way to keep yourself safe from the virus is to avoid being exposed to it.

There are different tips floating on social media for the prevention of Coronavirus. The truth is not all of them are true and some might put your and other’s life more in danger than safety. It is necessary to get authentic information about this matter. The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a list of preventive measures that one should take to keep Corona at bay. Below are the precautions that are proven to be effective in the fight against Corona.

Wash your hands frequently

Washing your hands regularly and thoroughly with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water is extremely important for preventing Coronavirus. It is recommended by health professionals to wash your hands after you touch anything or after every half hour in any case. Make sure to rub your hands for 20 seconds when washing them. This will effectively kill the viruses on your hands and make you safe from many diseases. Also note that washing hands is found to be more effective in prevention than wearing hand gloves.

Maintain safe distance

Social distancing and keeping a distance from other people is the most common prevention for COVID-19 that has put many of the world affairs at hold as governments encourage people to stay quarantined during the outbreak. Try to stay at your home as much as you can and when you have to go out, maintain at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. This will prevent you from catching small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain the virus.

Avoid touching your face, nose, and mouth

You catch most of the diseases by touching your face parts as your hands are the first to catch viruses from surfaces. When you touch your face, they are transferred from your hand to mouth or nose thus making you sick. Therefore, you must avoid touching your face with dirty hands and wash them before eating or any other activity.

Cover your mouth

To prevent others from getting the disease, it is your responsibility to cover your own coughs or sneezes so the people near you don’t catch the virus in case you have it. The best way to prevent this is to wear a face mask every time you are going out. The CDC has recommended the use of N95 masks as they are the best to prevent viruses from spreading. If you cannot wear a face mask, try your best to cover your face when coughing or sneezing.

Clean open surfaces daily

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces like tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks daily. Use soap and water before disinfectant if the surface is dirty.

What if you suspect you have got Coronavirus?

If you develop symptoms of Coronavirus like fever, cough or difficulty breathing, don’t visit your doctor immediately. Call your helpline or family doctor prior to visiting the hospital as this can make the situation worse for you and others. Practice home isolation, that means minimum interaction with pets, family members, or guests. Don’t use public transport and wear a face mask all the time. Make sure to follow all of the above precautions even when you are sick.

Hope these tips help you in keeping yourself and others safe. Gather updated information about the pandemic and stay safe!

