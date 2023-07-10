Suspended Twitter Account That Tracks Musk’s Jet is Now on Threads

Named ‘ElonJet’, the account has recently appeared on Threads with the first post saying; “ElonJet has arrived to Threads!”

ElonJet, a suspended Twitter account that used to track and post about the movements of billionaire Elon Musk’s private jet is now available on Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter rival Threads, receiving thousands of followers within hours of joining the brand new platform.

Jack Sweeney, the creator of ElonJet announces his arrival on Threads with a post that said; “ElonJet has arrived to Threads!”.

Sweeney, who uses airplane data available to the public domain to track Musk and other wealthy and influential individuals, got himself removed from the platform.

It all happened when a stalker used location information from Sweeney’s ElonJet Twitter account and mistakenly followed Elon Musk’s 2 year old son, even blocking and climbing the roof of the vehicle.

“Last night, a car carrying lil X in LA was followed by a crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked the car from moving & climbed onto the hood,” said Musk in his tweet about the incident.

Infuriated by the event, Elon Musk soon removed the ElonJet account from Twitter while also threatening legal action against Sweeney, who is still a college student and studies information technology at the University of Central Florida.

Threads, a Meta owned platform, launched as a competitor to Twitter has seen significant growth, getting close to a 100 million just within a week of its launch.

Thousands of celebrities including names such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Stephen Curry, Oprah Winfrey, and Shakira have joined the platform.

Musk, who is obviously angered by Meta’s launch of a Twitter-like application, has filed a case against Meta, with the CEO even calling out the organization in a recent tweet that stated: “competition is fine, cheating is not”.

